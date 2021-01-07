Jewel Road Pavement Reclamation project discussed

By Judd Weil

Dodge City Daily Globe

The first Ford County Commission meeting of 2021 was a rather short meeting on Jan. 4.

The Ford County engineer reported an update on the Jewel Road Pavement Reclamation project, which is set to continue either in the spring or early summer.

A bid package will be presented to commissioners at the next meeting regarding additional miles to the project.

The Iron Star Wind Farm project is concentrating to the west of US-283 highway, with construction to begin to the east soon.

Prospects show that full wind towers could be constructed in April.

Commissioners passed 3-0 Ford County Fire and EMS’s request to remount a 2014 ambulance with Osage Ambulances.

A motion was unanimously passed, allowing Ford County to hold a special election at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28. The special election is made necessary for Ford County to sell its gas lines to Black Hills Energy.

Commissioners passed 3-0 to reschedule their Jan. 18 meeting to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.