Would you give your blood to go to the Super Bowl?

Want to try for a chance to go to Super Bowl LVI? Would you give your blood to do so?

That is what the American Red Cross and National Football League are banking on during National Blood Donor Month, as those who donate blood or plasma will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The need for blood and plasma has increased, especially from those who have recovered from COVID-19, in an effort to increase plasma supplies nationwide to help hospital patients.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

Additionally, those who donate will be entered to win a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.

Upcoming local blood drives are as follows:

Ford County

Spearville: from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the St. Johns Parish Hall, 100 Main Street.

Dodge City: from noon to 5:45 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.; from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

Hodgeman County

Jetmore: from noon to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Hodgeman County 4-H Building, South Atkin.

Ness County

Ness City: from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Ness County Hospital, 312 E. Custer.

To make an appointment to give blood now, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com