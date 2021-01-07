56 cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

On the Wednesday, Jan. 6, Kansas Department of Health and Environment report, Ford County added 56 cases of COVID-19, with a case rate of 156.5 per 1,000 people.

There were 103 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 446.9 per 1,000 people.

There were six new hospitalizations, two new ICU admissions and five new patient discharges.

For the Wednesday cluster summary report, the Kansas Soldier's Home was the lone facility listed with 11 cases of COVID-19.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days and does not include a cumulative case count associated with the locations. As a location no longer has five or more symptom-onset cases, it will be removed from listing.

According to the Dodge City Public Schools website, as of Jan. 5, there are 16 active cases at its facilities:

• There is one student and one staff member at alternative education.

• One student and two staff members at Bright Beginnings.

• One staff member at Central Elementary School.

• One student at Comanche Middle School.

• Four students and one staff member at Dodge City High School.

• Two students at Miller Elementary School.

• One student at Soule Elementary School.

• One staff member at Sunnyside Elementary School.

There remains 31 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

