Boot Hill Museum receives Community Foundation Grant

Boot Hill Museum is a recipient of a $17,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas that will be used to help fund 2021 traveling exhibits.

“A big part of our STAR Bond expansion with the City of Dodge City and the Department of Commerce of Kansas was adding the space and ability to bring new and exciting traveling exhibits to our guests and to our community,” said museum executive director Lara Brehm. “We are grateful to the Community Foundation for helping make that possible.”

The first traveling exhibition will be held in the Mariah Gallery and opened to the public on Jan. 12 that will feature K is For Kansas, an alphabet theme to explore the cultural and natural history of Kansas. According to the museum, The Kauffman Museum exhibit team chose words representing a Kansas person, place, thing, plant and animal for each letter of the alphabet, with one key word receiving in-depth interpretations.

The exhibit will be free of charge during business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and run through Feb. 16.

Upcoming traveling exhibits heading to Boot Hill Museum in 2021 will be:

• The Bison Exhibit from the Kauffman Museum; on display Feb. 19 through April 4.

• Spirited: Prohibition in America from Mid-America Arts Alliance on display April 8 through May 25.

• World War I America from Mid-America Arts Alliance; on display Sept. 1 through Oct. 20.

For more information or a schedule of events, visit boothill.org.

