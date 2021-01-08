CCC lending rates for January same as December 2020

Interest rates for Jan. 4-31 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation will have a borrowing rate-based charge of 0.125%, similar to December 2020.

For crop year commodity loans less than one year, the interest rate is 1.125%, also the same as December 2020.

For Farm Storage Facility Loans, the interest rates are:

• 0.250% with three-year loan terms.

• 0.375% with five-year loan terms.

• 0.625% with seven-year loan terms.

• 0.875% with 10-year loan terms

• 1.000% with 12-year loan terms.

For 15-year Sugar Storage Facility Loans, the interest rate is 1.250%, an increase from 1.125%.

"FSA loan programs provide low-interest financing to producers to build or upgrade storage facilities and other structures," said the FSA in a news release. "They also help producers with interim financing to meet cash flow needs."

For more information on loans, visit fsa.usda.gov or contact your local USDA Service Center.

