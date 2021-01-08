Angelique Alina is the first baby of 2021 at Family Birth Center

By Judd Weil

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Family Birth Center at Western Plains welcomed its first baby born in 2021 at 10:06 p.m. Jan. 2.

Weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and measuring 18 inches, Angelique Alina was born to parents Stephanie and Arturo.

“We are so excited to meet our new baby girl,” said Stephanie and Arturo. “The physicians, nurses and staff at The Family Birth Center took great care of us and really made the experience special for our family.”

According to Western Plains Medical Complex, The Family Birth Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the southwest Kansas region.

The Birth Center has 10 large, private rooms that are designed to help support labor and delivery processes, as well as recovery and post-partum care.

“At The Family Birth Center, extra safety precautions have been put in place to make sure mothers and their newborns stay safe and healthy,” said Ranae Riley, director of The Family Birth Center.

More than 700 babies a year are born and welcomed at the birth center.

“We have a committed clinical and support staff who are passionate about providing high quality care for mothers and babies and creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for them,” said Aye Win, an OB/GYN. “It is our goal and privilege to help make the experience of welcoming a new baby a positive and memorable one for families.”

The Family Birth Center is located at Western Plains Medical Complex, 3001 Avenue A in Dodge City.

“Congratulations to our first couple of the year,” said physician Calvo Castanon. “They were prepared for their first addition to their family, and we’re honored that we can be a part of their journey.”