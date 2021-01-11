COVID-19 protocols will be in place for 3i SHOW health safety

Plans are in place for the 2021 3i SHOW to ensure the health and safety of visitors and participants regarding COVID-19.

Set for March 18-20 at Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, throughout the three-day event, the following rules and regulations will be implemented to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance.

The 3i SHOW will provide the following:

Hand sanitizing stations across the show grounds.

Face masks/coverings available at the 3i SHOW Office and Information Booth.

Enhanced cleaning efforts with extra attention to high-traffic areas.

Encouraged social distancing procedures during the event.

Exhibitors will be placed with extra space per exhibit to follow social distancing guidelines.

Exhibitors and attendees are responsible for providing and utilizing their own personal protective equipment.

Face protection/face coverings are not required at this time per WSBE and Ford County guidelines. While not required, it is recommended to wear face protection, social distance and wash and sanitize hands frequently.

Expo entrances/exits will be arranged so that exhibitors and attendees are not in close contact with each other. Loitering in these areas is strictly prohibited.

Seating for the Special Events Arena and the Presentation Area will be spaced in such a way as to facilitate social distancing.

The Presentation Area will be moved towards the back of the expo center on the concrete side to allow for a larger presentation space.

3i SHOW requires exhibitors to complete a waiver before Thursday, March 18.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 3i SHOW canceled its 2020 annual event for the first time in 40 years.

Exhibitors and attendees will be responsible for protecting themselves and preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to 3i SHOW.

"If you have been in contact with anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms within the past 14 days of attending the show, have a fever or other symptoms, or are immune-compromised, it is recommended to refrain from attending the 2021 3i SHOW," the 3i SHOW said in a news release.

"Review the current Center for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization guidelines prior to the event to remain up to date on current standards and procedures."

Since 1953, the 3i SHOW has promoted industry, implements, irrigation and manufacturing in western Kansas. Previously a traveling caravan, the show has been a fixture in Dodge City since 2012.

It is free to the public to attend.

For the complete health protocols outline or for the COVID-19 Health Acknowledgement & Liability Waiver, visit the Exhibitor Info page at 3ishow.com, or contact the WKMA office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082.

