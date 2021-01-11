K is for Kansas Exhibit heading to Boot Hill Museum

Boot Hill Museum will host the traveling exhibit K is For Kansas from Jan. 12 through Feb. 16.

According to the museum, K is for Kansas uses an alphabet theme to explore all things Kansas. The Kauffman Museum exhibit team chose words representing a Kansas person, place, thing, plant, and animal for each letter of the alphabet with one “key” word receiving in-depth interpretations.

Curators, designers and fabricators of special exhibits for 35 years, the Kauffman Museum shares Kansas history throughout the state.

“Our exhibit team made a special Kansas alphabet choosing from the countless people, places, things, plants and animals which make our state a special place," said the museum in a news release.

As part of the Star Bonds project, the Boot Hill Museum expansion was completed in early 2020 with the goal of bringing in new content and exhibits to the community.

K is for Kansas will be hosted in the Boot Hill Museum's new expansion, the Mariah Gallery.

“We are thrilled to be hosting K is for Kansas at Boot Hill Museum,” assistant director of Boot Hill Museum Lyne Johnson said. “We purposely scheduled this exhibit to be here to celebrate the 160th Anniversary of Kansas becoming a state on Jan. 29.

"Normally, we honor Kansas by offering free Kansas Day school tours to area children but are not able to do that in our normal capacity this year.

"We hope children and adults of all ages will visit Boot Hill Museum and K is for Kansas,” Johnson said.

Boot Hill Museum thanked the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas in large part for bringing the exhibits scheduled to be on display in 2021. The foundation recently gave the museum a $17,000 grant.

“This will be the first of many traveling exhibits that will be brought to our visitors,” said Boot Hill Museum executive director Lara Brehm. “Our hope is that visitors of all ages will come and enjoy all Boot Hill Museum, and Dodge City has to offer.”

K is for Kansas will be included with general admission to the museum.

As a reminder, all Ford County residents that provide proof of residence receive free admission.

For more information on K if For Kansas or future exhibitions, visit boothill.org.

