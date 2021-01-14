Area Agency On Aging recognizes Focal Point Centers

The Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging has recognized 19 senior centers in southwest Kansas designated them as Focal Point in 2020.

According to SWKAA executive director Rick Schaffer, these centers were recognized for the programs and services that were provided Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020.

According to SWKAA, a Focal Point Center is a highly visible facility where anyone can obtain information and access to services for elderly individuals.

For a senior center to be a Focal Point, each center must have minimum standards on 10 different program areas.

Among those programs could be outreach to the community, center management, supportive services offered by the center and the center’s involvement in the community.

“The needs of older adults in the community continue to change,” said Schaffer, "and this is a good measure of the center’s ability to stay current with these demands.

"Additionally, in this time of economic constraints, elected officials and taxpayers are demanding a greater accountability of how their aging mill levy funds are being spent. This past year has been especially challenging and these Senior Centers deserve a big thank you.”

The 2020 Focal Point Centers were:

• Dodge City Senior Center

• Ellinwood Heritage Center

• Go Getters Senior Center, Ransom

• GrayCo Over 50, Inc. Cimarron

• Great Bend Senior Center

• Jetmore Senior Center

• Joy Center, Dighton

• Kearny County Senior Center, Lakin

• Kiowa County Senior Center, Greensburg

• Leisure Years Center, Ness City

• Melven O. Kuder Senior Center, Tribune

• Satanta Aging Program

• Senior Center of Finney Co., Garden City

• Senior Citizens Center, Minneola

• Seward County Council on Aging, Inc., Liberal

• Spearville Senior Center

• Stafford Senior Center

• Sunflower Senior Center, St. John

• Wichita County Senior Center, Leoti.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com