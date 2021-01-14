KDHE summary reports 3 facilities on list of COVID-19 clusters

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment added 20 cases of COVID-19 in Ford County to its latest report, with a case rate of 159.3 per 1,000 people.

There were 91 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 455.8 per 1,000 people.

There were three new hospitalizations, two new ICU admissions and four new patient discharges.

There have been 31 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in Ford County.

In the Wednesday cluster summary report, KDHE showed Brookdale Senior Living with six cases; Kansas Soldier's Home with 33 and Dodge City Unified School District 443 with eight cases.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days and does not include a cumulative case count associated with the locations. When a location no longer has five or more symptom-onset cases, it will be removed from listing.

"We have done contact tracing and believe we identified how the virus was initially introduced into the facility," said Kansas Soldier's Home superintendent Dave Smith. "We have also done contact tracing on all subsequent positive cases.

"We started the vaccination process on Dec. 29 and offered the vaccine to all residents and staff members. We have follow-up vaccination clinics set for Jan. 19 and Feb. 9."

As of Jan. 12, Dodge City Public Schools remained unchanged with 17 active cases, according to its website:

• One staff member at alternative education.

• One staff member at Beeson Elementary School.

• One staff member at Comanche Middle School.

• Five students at Dodge City High School.

• One student and three staff members at Linn Elementary School.

• Two students and two staff members at Mille Elementary School.

• One student at Northwest Elementary School.

