Apply now for Kansas Silver Haired Legislature

A unicameral legislature consisting of 125 representatives from across Kansas, the Kansas Silver Haired Legislature meets annually in Topeka for the purpose of legislation affecting Kansans of all ages.

The Kansas Silver Haired Legislature is currently seeking candidates for county positions, with each county electing one delegate.

“Elections for the KSHL county delegates will take place March 17, in the 28 counties in southwest Kansas and we are seeking candidates to run for these county positions,” said Southwest Kansas Area Agency On Aging executive director Rick Schaffer.

The candidate must be 60 years of age or older, a resident in the county they wish to represent and a registered voter.

The candidate will serve a two-year term, and there are no term limits.

According to SWKAA, if there is only one candidate for each county, an election will not take place.

Deadline to be a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, with all petitions, filing fees and other nomination papers due to the SWKAAA office in that time. Any items stamped the day of and received the next day will not be accepted.

Current delegates must submit the filing forms if seeking reelection.

For more information, contact Schaffer at 1-800-742-9531 or in Dodge City at 620-225-8230.

Filing forms and information concerning the nomination procedures may also be obtained from SWKAAA, at P. O. Box 1636, Dodge City, KS 67801 or by calling 620-225-8230.

