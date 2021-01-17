Dodge City to host calving school

Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

In anticipation of calving season, beef cattle experts from the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and area K-State Research and Extension Office have a calving school planned in Dodge City on Jan. 21.

These schools are aimed to increase a producers' knowledge, practical skills and the number of live calves born. The program outlines overall calving management, including stages of the normal calving process and tips to handle difficult calving situations.

Speakers will share tips on when and how to intervene to assist the cow and how those times may be different when dealing with young heifers. Presenters also will demonstrate proper use of calving equipment on a life-size cow and calf model.

The meetings will also cover such topics such as body condition scoring, colostrum management and animal health product storage and handling.

The meeting will be held at the Ford County Fairgrounds with a “to go” meal beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

For more information, email Andrea Burns, Ford County extension, at aburns@ksu.edu or call the Ford County Extension Office.

This meeting is being sponsored locally by Dodge City Vet Clinic, Ripple & Liebl Veterinary Hospital, Pride Ag Resources and Purina.