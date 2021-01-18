Demo for 3i to feature Hydraulic chutes

Blattner Feedlot Construction & Livestock Equipment will hold demonstrations featuring its 110 and 220 Hydraulic Squeeze Chutes as well as “The Duke” Portable Wheel Corral during the 3i SHOW in Dodge City March 18-20 at Western State Bank Expo Center.

According to 3i SHOW staff, “The Duke” Portable Wheel Corral features a large catch pen on one side and a “bud box,” or smaller pen, on the other.

To help direct the flow of cattle down the alleyway, two four-foot and two palpation/access gates on the end are in place.

The Blattner chutes offer rubber flooring for increased traction and lasting durability, double side exits, adjustable pivot controls, partially sheeted access gates and removable access gates.

Manufacturing commercial feedlots, gates and fencing supplies since 1978, Blattner Feedlot Construction & Livestock Equipment began designing and manufacturing efficient, affordable, and safe livestock handling equipment in 1992.

