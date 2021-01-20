Commissioners rescind mask ordinance, still encourage mask wearing in public

During the Dodge City Commission meeting on Tuesday, commissioners voted to rescind the citywide mask ordinance with a 3-1 vote.

Mayor Rick Sowers was the lone nay vote.

According to city officials, the removal of the ordinance was in large part due to the COVID-19 cases decreasing in Ford County.

With the mask ordinance no longer in place, businesses and individuals will be responsible for choosing to wear masks

According to city manager Nick Hernandez, according to the information reported through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 metrics website, the 14-day rolling average of cases in Ford County had decreased by 81% since the ordinance was put in effect with the seven-day rolling average falling 90% during the two months the ordinance was in place when it was put in place in November 2020.

Commissioners are still encouraging masks be worn and stated if cases begin to trend upward again, "they will reconsider placing the ordinance back in effect."

Facilities owned by the city, such as City Hall, Municipal Court, Hennessy Hall, Mariah Hills Golf Course, Santa Fe Depot Complex, United Wireless Arena and Boot Hill and Casino Conference Center, will still require masks to be worn until further notice.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.