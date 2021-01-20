SPARK funding used for security upgrades

Lance Ziesch

Special to the Globe

New security cameras continue to go up around the Dodge City Community College campus this week, and the installation is expected to be completed by Friday, Jan. 22.

“These new security cameras, in conjunction with the new access controls, increase our ability to respond to potential threats exponentially,” DCCC director of security Josh Thompson said. “Previously, campus lockdown and monitoring capabilities were virtually nonexistent.”

In addition, he said “these critical security enhancements” can assist the college with contact-tracing efforts for COVID-19 and other issues, should the need arise.

“Access control work began the first week of December by Convergint Technologies, of Wichita,” he said. “And the cameras are being installed by Gateway Wireless & Network Services, also of Wichita.”

Thompson said the 29 new cameras are being placed in the following buildings: Allied Health, Fine Arts, Humanities, the Learning Resource Center (LRC), the Little Theatre, Physical Education, Science & Math, Science & Math Annex, the Student Union, and the Student Activity Center.

And the new security upgrades are being paid for by Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funds, which are state-allocated relief funds for Kansas counties through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, he said.