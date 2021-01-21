Sheriff's office, KBI investigating death in grain car

The Ford County Sheriff's Office has announced an investigation is underway regarding the finding of a dead man in a grain car in Wright.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, around 9:10 a.m. Jan. 20, the sheriff's office was notified of the dead body, and the case is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

"Law enforcement is working to positively identify the male," Carr said in a news release. "Preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play."

