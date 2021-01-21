Brookdale, Kansas Soldier's Home, National Beef, USD 443 listed on COVID-19 cluster summary for Ford Co.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed Ford County added 17 new cases of COVID-19, with a case rate of 161 per 1,000 people.

The cluster summary report showed four facilities with active cases.

Brookdale Senior Living with five; Kansas Soldier's Home, 19; National Beef, six, and Dodge City Unified School District 443, six.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days and does not include a cumulative case count associated with the locations. As a location no longer has five or more symptom-onset cases, it will be removed from listing.

There were 53 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 462.2 per 1,000 people.

There were two new hospitalizations, one new ICU admission and one new patient discharge.

There have been 31 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in Ford County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As of Jan. 19, Dodge City Public Schools showed six active cases at its facilities:

• One student at Comanche Middle School.

• One student at Dodge City High School.

• One staff member at Ross Elementary School.

• One student and one staff member at Wilroads Gardens School.

• One staff member in the maintenance department.

