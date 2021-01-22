Pancake feed, Chocolate Dreams fundraiser not happening in 2021

With the pandemic still ongoing from COVID-19, two annual events have announced their cancellation for 2021.

The LIONS Club Pancake Feed held during the annual Tournament of Champions high school basketball tournament and the CASA-Children Worth Saving, Inc. Chocolate Dreams fundraiser have both been canceled.

"Unfortunately, there will be no Pancake Feed for 2021," said Charles Wilkerson, LIONS Club member. "The club will have to find some other fundraiser (to be determined) and held later in the year. Our club will need the support of the community at some later time in 2021, just not in January."

According to CASA-Children Worth Saving, Inc., the Chocolate Dreams fundraiser will return in 2022.

"In our best efforts to continue to protect our staff, advocates, children and communities, the CASA board of directors made the difficult decision to postpone our 2021 Chocolate Dreams Auction," said Brittanie Farris, CASA outreach coordinator.

Typically announced during the Chocolate Dreams auction, the CASA volunteer of the year was also announced for 2021.

According to CASA, Erin Littrell was named its 2021 Volunteer of the Year.

"Erin has continued to prove her dedication and reliability to bettering the lives of children for over two years," said Farris. "Erin, thank you for sharing your love, compassion, dedication and determination with us.

"We know that many in our area have been challenged with making decisions in unprecedented times and we thank you for the understanding and outpouring of support. We hope to plan for a celebration honoring Erin in the coming months."

The rescheduling of the Chocolate Dreams auction has been set for Feb. 5, 2022.

