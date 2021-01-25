Conquistador Sculpture Donated to DCCC

Lance Ziesch

Special to the Globe

On Friday, Jan. 22, Jim Reneau, of Dodge City, donated a conquistador bust to Dodge City Community College.

Reneau, who is planning to move out of the area, said the sculpture was something he had acquired a few years back from the Dodge City Antique Mall.

Although he said he does not know the full history of the sculpture, he believes it originally came from the college.

A 1985 graduate of DCCC’s fire science program, Reneau retired from Ford County Fire and EMS in 2012.