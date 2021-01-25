January 2021 provider report earns home quality rating

This month, Trinity Manor in Dodge City received an overall five-star report in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services January 2021 nursing homes report.

According to CMS, there were four categories scored to lead to the overall quality rating for Trinity: health inspection, quality measures, staffing and registered nurse staffing.

Trinity Manor scored two stars on health inspection, five stars on quality measures, four stars on staffing and four stars on RN staffing to give the overall five-star quality rating.

"Under the capable leadership of Rhonda Eisel, Director of Nursing, and Rachelle Banning, RN Unit Manager, our quality measures have increased significantly in the past two years," said Trinity Manor executive director Marcia Swann.

"We are now at a full five stars in our quality measures. I’m so proud of our entire nursing staff for following high standards and maintaining best practices.

"This also impacted our overall star rating to rise to four stars."

According to the CMS report, the health inspection rating incorporates data reported through Dec. 31, 2020, and the time periods for each of the quality measures that contribute to the quality measure rating.

Based on the payroll-based journal, the staffing and RN staffing ratings are reported for the third calendar quarter of 2020.

