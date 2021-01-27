Adam Lockard takes over for Troy Brown as parks director

On Jan. 25, the new director of parks and facilities went to work.

Adam Lockard was named the new parks director for the City of Dodge City as he takes over for Troy Brown, who retired in late 2020.

According to city officials, Lockard was previously the director of facilities at Woodside Health and Tennis Club in Westwood.

Lockard was the head of multiple departments, such as maintenance, construction and landscaping, and has experience with aquatic facilities, which will be crucial in maintaining the Long Branch Lagoon in Dodge City.

“I saw this job as an opportunity for me to lead a large team amongst a wide vast of offerings within Dodge City,” said Lockard. “This community has a lot of opportunity with improvements and upgrades within its parks and facilities areas.”

After an extensive search and hiring process through the city human resources office, the decision was made to offer Lockard the position.

