Wednesday numbers hold steady at 11 new cases

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment listed Ford County with 11 new cases of COVID-19, a number that has held steady since Friday, Jan. 22 when KDHE reports on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Ford County has a case rate of 162.0 per 1,000 people and had 102 new tests conducted.

There were three new hospitalizations, zero new ICU admissions and two new patient discharges.

There have been 37 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 in Ford County.

Twelve were reported by Ford County physicians adviser R.C. Trotter at Western Plains Medical Complex; nine at Trinity Manor in Dodge City; nine at Sunporch of Dodge City; five at Hill Top House in Bucklin and two at the Kansas Soldier's Home at Fort Dodge.

Nursing home data was posted by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services website as of Jan. 10.

The soldier's home was also the lone facility in Ford County listed on the Wednesday cluster summary report with five active cases.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days and does not include a cumulative case count associated with the locations. As a location no longer has five or more symptom-onset cases, it will be removed from listing.

Dodge City Public Schools listed five active cases at its facilities as of Jan. 26, according to its website:

• One student at Dodge City High School.

• One staff member at Miller Elementary School.

• One staff member at Ross Elementary School.

• One student at Wilroads Gardens School.

• One staff member in the maintenance department.

