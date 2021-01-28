Virtual delivery means individuals can participate from anywhere

Special to the Globe

K-State Research and Extension is launching an online version of the popular grant writing workshops it’s been conducting across the state for four years in communities large and small.

“People are often surprised at the money available to pay for projects. Sometimes, the only thing standing in the way of accessing that money is a good grant proposal,” said Nancy Daniels, extension community vitality specialist and workshop presenter. “That playground renovation in your community very likely was funded by a grant. Grants also pay for such things as upgraded equipment for law enforcement, historic building renovations and a host of other projects.

“Like previous classes, the new online courses will be hosted by a local extension unit; unlike previous classes, if someone in Garden City or even Kansas City is interested in a class in Yates Center, they are welcome to (virtually) attend.”

The cost to participate in the two-part course is $60. The training helps class members conquer grant writing fears and to begin writing, plus discover new sources of data to document their community needs. Class members will also learn new sources for grant funding and practice the steps to developing the problem, outcomes, activities, evaluation and budget.

Daniels has a background in writing grant proposals for non-profit organizations prior to joining K-State Research and Extension.

Since then, she’s traveled the state for the past four years, delivering the program in person to more than 1,700 participants in 60 communities.

Follow up surveys taken after those workshops show that at least $24.8 million in successful grants have been written by those participants within a year of attending a workshop.

More information and registration are available online under Grant Writing Workshops or by contacting Daniels at 785-410-6352 or nkdaniels@ksu.edu.