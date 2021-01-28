Older Kansan Employment meet and greet set

Special to the Globe

The Older Kansans Employment Program at the SouthWest Kansas Area on Aging cordially invites job seekers age 55 and over to a coffee and snack Meet and Greet get-together.

The event will be held on Wednesday Feb. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Meeting Room at 236 San Jose Drive in Dodge City.

Our goal is to take time to listen to job seekers needs and concerns and discuss ways in which we can meet those needs by matching job seekers with employers.

We look forward to meeting you and helping to coordinate your employment needs.