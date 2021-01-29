BNSF reported 3 cars derailed, investigation underway

On Friday, three rail cars on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks in Dodge City near 4th Avenue and Wyatt Earp Boulevard had tipped over due to a broken track line.

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, there were no injuries from the incident.

"My understanding is three cars at the end of the train derailed when the track broke," Francis said. "I believe the damage is pretty much contained to RR property. They are working to get it all cleared and repaired now."

According to BNSF, at approximately 2:14 a.m. central standard time on Friday, a BNSF train carrying grain derailed in Dodge City.

"Initial reports indicate that multiple cars derailed upright and two cars are on their sides," BNSF Spokesperson Amy Casas said. "No hazardous materials are associated with this incident. There were no injuries and our crews are working to clear the site. The incident is under investigation."

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com