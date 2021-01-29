School district awaits next vaccine phase

Judd Weil

Dodge City Daily Globe

Director of safety and security Shawn Lampe informed the Dodge City Unified School District 443 Board of Education at its Jan 25. meeting that the Ford County Health Department was in the process of currently vaccinating USD 443 staff, ages 65 and older.

He informed the BOE that the health department did run out of the vaccine before all those qualifying in the school system in the current phase could be vaccinated.

Subsequently, a list was compiled of those remaining staff who had not been yet vaccinated.

According to the list, there are about 13 people in the current phase that have yet to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, two of whom are athletic trainers at Dodge City High School that are under 65 but are still in line to receive vaccinations.

“So, they have our list, I can’t tell you when they will complete our 65 and older people or what the next steps are, everything just kind of depends on when the health department gets more vaccines to vaccinate people,” said Lampe.

Lampe said that the Civic Center is planned to be used as a major vaccination site, depending on when the health department receives more vaccines.

Lampe briefed the board of education that regarding current positive cases, there are two students and three staff members within the school system.

“So, for second semester, that brings our total up to 23 students, 19 staff members, five of which are teachers,” said Lampe.

According to communication between him and Dodge City High School athletic director Jay Gifford, Lampe said that Dodge City High School will be going forward with Kansas State High School Activities Association regulations regarding tickets for sporting events.

Per KSHSAA regulations, as of Jan. 29, each active student participant will be allotted four tickets for guests.

DCHS will also start giving out ticket vouchers beforehand to be turned in ahead of sporting events.

Additionally, Dodge City Middle School will start tallying how many guests enter for sporting events and will cut off entry once they reach a certain capacity.

The revisions to the Kansas Association of School Boards policy, first presented by Superintendent of Schools Fred Dierksen as a reading at the Jan. 11. BOE meeting, was approved 5-0.

A motion to reject the bids for two 15-passenger, multifunctional-activity buses passed 5-0, considering the state requirements for drivers had changed since the motion to seek the bids was originally passed at the Dec. 14 BOE meeting.

The request to approve the purchase of one special education route school bus and one motorcoach activity bus, also originally discussed at the Dec. 14 meeting, passed 5-0.

A request to approve a proposal from TRANE to install HVAC units at the Dodge City Middle School library in the amount of $74,883.65 from Capitol Outlay funds was unanimously passed.

Originally part of several Capitol Outlay projects that were approved at the Feb. 24 meeting, TRANE had installed replacement HVAC units on the roof of DCMS for the auxiliary gym, weigh room and wrestling room.

The BOE voted 5-0 to approve a revision, adding three days to the 2021-22 Academic School Calendar.