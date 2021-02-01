Ford County to receive $6,911 for emergency food, shelter programs

To supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Ford County, Federal funding has been made available in the amount of $6,911 through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.

Distribution of the funds will be made by a local board that will look for entities that expand the capacity of food and shelter programs.

For Ford County, the local board consisted of Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, The Salvation Army, Genesis Family Health, Friendship Feast, The Manna House, The Crisis Center of Dodge City, Compass Behavioral Health and United Way of Dodge City.

"The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide," said Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas executive director Deborah Snapp. "The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program."

To be selected to receive funding, the local agency must follow certain criteria such as:

Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government.

Be eligible to receive Federal funds.

Have an accounting system.

Practice nondiscrimination

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Any agency interested in applying for the emergency food and shelter program funds must contact Snapp at Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, 906 Central Ave. in Dodge City or call 620-227-1562 for an application.

For each phase, a separate application must be completed.

The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 8.

