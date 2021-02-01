VFW presents awards to county fire and EMS staff

Judd Weil

Dodge City Daily Globe

Six members of Ford County Fire and EMS were recognized by VFW Post 1714 on Jan. 29.

The firefighters received awards for Firefighter of the Year and EMT/Paramedic of the Year, with one winner with two honorable mentions per category.

“This is in recognition for all the hard work you do for the department and all the work you put in,” said Ford County Fire and EMS Chief Rob Boyd.

“I am very thankful and very appreciative for what you do. Congratulations,” Boyd said.

The winner of the Firefighter of the Year Award was Firefighter/AEMT Kyle Shulte, with Firefighter/AEMT Matt Cornitius and Firefighter/AEMT Jason Lonnberg named as honorable mentions.

“For 26 years I’ve been doing this, and it feels good to get an award like this,” said Shulte. “It’s really appreciated.”

The winner of the EMT/Paramedic of the Year Award was Firefighter/Paramedic Nicholas Larmer, with Firefighter/Paramedic Charles Wheaton and Firefighter/AEMT Loren Ashlock named as honorable mentions.

“I’ve been here for about four years now and it’s an honor to be recognized by my captain and lieutenant as well as my chief for the service that I put in,” said Larmer. “However, it does take a team here at Ford County to make all this happen, I’m just another cog in one of the wheels.”

In the fall, Ford County Fire and EMS were approached by a member of the VFW to submit nominations for the awards.

The VFW as a national organization presents these awards every year all over the country, but this was the first year that Ford County Fire and EMS had participated as a department.

“It is really an honor for me to do this,” said Commander of VFW Post 1714 James Massey, who presented the awards. “It’s just wonderful to see so many people out devoting their time and effort to our community.”