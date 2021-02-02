Bill Bunyan

Special to the Globe

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties.

This week we are highlighting the storyboard about the Custer House in Fort Dodge which was the fort's commanding officer's home. It is located in front of the house on the north side of Fort Dodge.

Visit the websites www.santafetrail.org and www.santafetrail200.org for information about the trail.

Also information about the Santa Fe Trail can be found on Facebook. For local information about the trail contact Bill Bunyan in Dodge City at 620-227-8203 and Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.

Due to the virus no visitors are allowed in Fort Dodge at the present time.