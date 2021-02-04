Advisory had been issued on Jan. 26 due to line break

JETMORE — The boil water advisory for the City of Jetmore in Hodgeman County has been rescinded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The advisory was issued on Jan. 26 due to a loss of pressure in the system due to a waterline break.

"A failure to maintain adequate pressure can cause a loss of chlorine residuals and lead to bacterial contamination," said KDHE communications director Kristi Zears. "Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown.

"Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory."

KDHE tested samples from Jetmore and laboratory results indicated there was no evidence of bacteriological contamination.

"All other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved," said Zears.

