Ford County 17 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

The cluster summary report on Wednesday, Feb. 3 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, showed zero facilities listed in Ford County.

There were 17 new COVID-19 cases added to Ford County on Wednesday with a case rate of 163.0 per 1,000 people.

There have been 53 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 in Ford County, according to county reporting data released by the KDHE.

There were three new hospitalizations, zero new ICU admissions and one new patient discharge.

Dodge City Public Schools as of Feb. 2 showed three active cases in its facilities according to its website.

One staff member at Dodge City High School.

One student at Ross Elementary School.

One staff member at Wilroads Gardens School.

