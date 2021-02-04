Two injured in aggravated robbery call

Judd Weil

Dodge City Daily Globe

Dodge City Police Department responded to a home invasion, aggravated robbery call at approximately 6:12 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ave. E on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Upon arrival DCPD officers found five victims, two of which were transported to Western Plains Regional Hospital for minor injuries from assaults to their person with firearms by the alleged suspects.

The suspects were described as three, armed college-age black males, varying in height and weight, wearing ski masks.

Upon entering the residence, the perpetrators are said to have demanded property from the victims.

The suspects are still considered at large, having fled the scene before police arrived.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation,” said DCPD in a post on its Facebook page. “If you or anyone you know have information about this case, we ask that you contact the police department at 620-225-8126, dispatch at 620-227-4646, or submit an anonymous tip through our Facebook page or the tip411 service.”