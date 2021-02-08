Future Farmers of America students will be eligible for a new scholarship program through BTI as the company announced a new scholarship program.

According to BTI, six, $1,000 scholarships will be available to FFA students in its six BTI locations of Bucklin, Pratt, Greensburg, Great Bend, Ness City and Hoxie.

“I am very excited to provide this opportunity for high school seniors," BTI HR director of employee relations & recruiting Hannah Nichols said. "Being a recent college graduate, I realize how expensive tuition is. I greatly appreciated the scholarships I received as they helped lessen the financial burden. I am glad to work for a company that is willing to help students pursue their educational and career goals.”

Students must be a senior FFA member, plan to attend a 2-4 year program to pursue any area of agriculture and have a minimum 2.5 GPA to apply for the scholarship.

BTI will also be seeking students who demonstrate leadership qualities, academic performance and have a desire to further their education and career.

Students are to visit, www.btiequip.com and click on the “Careers” tab to fill out the application and upload a resume, a photo suitable for the newspaper to use upon selection as an awardee and an essay that is part of the application process.

Deadline to apply for the scholarships is March 17 with winners announced in April.

