Classes will be part of the How To Series on Campus

As part of its "How To" series, the University/Training Center at 240 San Jose will be holding a free "How To Interview" class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 25.

This class will be taught by Tucky Allen with Kansas WorkforceOne and is a follow up to the recent "How To Prepare A Resume" class, also taught by Allen.

The series is sponsored by the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation.

“What we end up doing is bringing in experts to teach these subjects in so many ways,” said Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation executive director Joann Knight.

The University/Training Center hosts similar seminars in the series, including various home edition versions that educate people on subjects such as plumbing, sheetrock repair, or buying a home for the first time. These courses are overseen by Mollea Wainscott with Economic Development.

As part of the Home Edition series, a local cleaning service will be sponsoring a "How To: Home Maintenance" class at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23.

"A How to Become a Child Care Provider" class will be part of the recently added to the Business Edition of the series.

Since opening in August 2020, the University/Training Center has partnered with the Small Business Development Center to hold different workshops every month. Workshops include cybersecurity and leadership.

For this month, the SBDC will hold a Building Better Leaders workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 25.

The University/Training Center is expecting partnerships with other universities, to bring higher localized degree programs to Dodge City.

Partnering with other universities to bring in more degree programs not only benefits Dodge City people, but also other satellite campuses via Zoom.

Satellite campuses so far include Jetmore, Elkhart, Tribune, Garden City, Scott City and Saint John.

Fort Hays State University was the first to partner with the University/Training Center and currently has a Bachelor of Social Work and a Master of Social Work programs on Mondays and a Registered Nurse-to-Bachelor of Science in Nursing program on Wednesdays.

Eventually, the FHSU Master of Social Work program will include clinicals in the future, pending COVID-19 restrictions.

Future university certificate and degree programs will further complement and enhance programs from Dodge City Community College, Newman University, Dodge City High School Pathways and local workforce needs, which Knight said is the overall goal of the University/Training Center.

Knight said she looks forward to and expects more programs and seminars to become more available as the University/Training Center grows post-COVID-19.

To register for the How To Interview class or other University/Training Center classes visit www.raisingthewest.org.