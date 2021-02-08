KBI investigating Bishop John B. Brungardt for alleged abuse of a minor

Kansas Bureau of Investigation communications director Melissa Underwood said the KBI is investigating a criminal allegation made against Bishop John B. Brungardt.

"Currently, no arrests or charges have been made related to the case," Underwood said.

The Catholic Diocese in Dodge City said the KBI is investigating alleged abuse of a minor.

A statement from the diocese said: "Bishop Brungardt denies the allegation and is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. He has decided to step aside from his duties until the matter is resolved and has informed his Metropolitan Archbishop, Joseph Naumann."

The Most Rev. Gerald Vincke, of Salina, has been appointed effective immediately apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Dodge City by the Congregation for Bishops.

The statement said that because the investigation is ongoing, no further details will be released.

According to www.dcdiocese.org, Brungardt was ordained on May 23, 1998, by Bishop Eugene J. Gerber at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.

Brungardt was with the Diocese of Wichita for 12 years in a variety of pastoral assignments before coming to the Diocese of Dodge City in 2010.

The statement from the Diocese of Dodge City also listed information regarding reporting abuse.

"Call law enforcement and if an allegation involves a bishop, it can be reported to the bishop third-party reporting system at 1-800-276-1562 or online at https://reportbishopabuse.org," the statement said. "Please pray for all involved."

Underwood added that the KBI continues to take reports of sexual abuse at 1-800-KS-CRIME or by email at clergyabuse@kbi.ks.gov.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.