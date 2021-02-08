Residents impacted by COVID-19 can apply now

The Salvation Army in Kansas and western Missouri will be making funds available for those affected by COVID-19.

Funding will be used towards mortgage, rent and utility payments for any resident impacted economically by the COVID-19 pandemic, including job loss, cut hours, or unforeseen expenses like health care, co-pays and childcare.

“We want people to start the process to receive help from us now, rather than waiting until evictions and utility shut-offs resume,” said Capt. Roberto Davila of the Salvation Army in Dodge City. “The resources are available now and so are we to provide assistance.”

The screening form for the funds is available at http://salarmy.us/KWMCovidEA.

According to Davila, the screening form will allow the social services team in the divisional office to quickly assess clients’ needs and route them to The Salvation Army location in their community that will provide each individual or family with assistance.

Funds will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and those applying for assistance will be contacted within three business days.

