Feist will end 33-year career at end of school year

After a 33-year career in education, Dodge City High School principal Jacque Feist will be retiring at the end of the school year this year.

According to Dodge City Unified School District 443 public information officer Kerri Baker, a graduate of Claflin High School in 1984, Feist played softball at Barton County Community College and went on to transfer to Kansas State University, where she earned a degree in education in 1988.

Feist earned a Master's degree in 1995 from Fort Hays State University and moved to Dodge City to begin her career as a teacher and assistant basketball and track coach.

In 1993, Feist became the first head softball coach at DCHS and was named a Kansas Master Teacher of the Year for the 1995-96 school year before becoming assistant DCHS principal in 1997.

Feist became head principal in 2000 and has been the head principal since the new high school was built on Ross Boulevard, earning the Kansas Principal of the Year honor in 2010.

Outside of DCHS, Feist served on the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors from 1997-2003 and was the recipient of the KSHSAA Governor’s Award in 2015.

"I have had 33 great years at Dodge City High School - being a part of the Red Demon Family has been one of my greatest blessings,” said Feist.

In speaking of Feist, Dodge City USD 443 Superintendent of Schools Fred Dierksen said, “Ms. Feist has been the only Dodge City High School Principal in the school north of Bypass 50. She is respected throughout the state and across the nation as an exemplary leader in education.

"I am amazed at how she knows so much about her students and how well she connects with her teachers. I know how fortunate we have been to have her in our district for so many years. We wish her memorable travels as she begins to work on her bucket list.”

