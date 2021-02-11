14 cases added to Ford County on Wednesday

For the second week in a row, there were zero facilities listed in Ford County on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment cluster summary report for COVID-19.

The trend of lowering cases locally has continued for the better for of a month, which also led to Dodge City commissioners rescinding its mask mandate in January.

On Wednesday, the KDHE report showed Ford County added 14 cases of COVID-19 with a case rate of 163.9 per 1,000 people.

Between Feb. 8-9, there were 91 tests conducted in Ford County.

There have been 57 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county, an increase of one since Monday's report.

There have been zero new hospitalizations, zero new ICU admissions and one new patient discharge since Monday.

According to Dodge City Public Schools, there are three active cases in its facilities as of Feb. 9:

• One student at Bright Beginnings.

• One staff member at Comanche Middle School.

• One student at Wilroads Gardens school.

