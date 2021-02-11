$10,000 grant to go towards electrical repairs for art center

The Dodge City Area Arts Council, overseer of the Carnegie Center for the Arts, received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

According to the arts council, the grant will go toward repairs to electrical systems and other building repairs/replacements for the accessibility of the Carnegie Center for the Arts building to the public.

“Our appreciation for this financial support by CFSK is unimaginable," said the arts council in a news release. "Especially after COVID-19’s impact on our daily financial operations, as well as the understandable safety concerns from our volunteers/staff and board.

"The 2020 self-imposed, unexpected game plan, affected our goals for further reaching the local community with programs and events. Programs and events, which aim positively at our youth and diverse community. We are truly grateful to CFSK for agreeing with us on the importance of our historic building and the repairs it needs in order to continue enriching the lives of our locals and the tourism industry effectively.”

Originating as the first Dodge City Library in 1907, The Carnegie Center for the Arts of Dodge City has been many businesses over the years, including dance clubs and restaurants.

Andrew Carnegie in 1905 made a $7,500 grant to Dodge City to complete the city's first library, which ran from 1907 to 1970 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Today, the building stands as the home to local artists’ works.

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the arts center is working its way to regular business operations, which has affected revenue.

"This grant will be undeniably a relief and helpful tool to the Carnegie for the goal of improving deteriorating doors, electrical repairs and accessibility upgrades," said the arts council. "Monetary focus placed on these building updates should help encourage positive feedback and tourism turnover to Dodge City."

