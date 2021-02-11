March 15 last day to sign up for ag coverage

The deadline for signup for Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs for agriculture producers in 2021 will be March 15.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, producers who have not yet signed a 2021 enrollment contract or who want to make an election change should contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency office to make an appointment.

Enrollment in the programs is required, with elections for the 2021 crop year being optional, or they will remain the same as 2020.

“FSA offices have multiple programs competing for the time and attention of our staff," said FSA acting administrator Steve Peterson. "Because of the importance and complexities of the ARC and PLC programs, and to ensure we meet your program delivery expectations, please do not wait to start the enrollment process.

“I cannot emphasize enough the need to begin the program election and enrollment process now. This process can be completed when applying for other FSA programs, as well.”

The two agriculture programs are for income support from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues.

To date, there have been 1,033,310 contracts completed representing less than 59% of the more than 1.7 million contracts anticipated by the agency.

If enrollment is not completed by the deadline, producers will be ineligible to receive a payment should one trigger for an eligible crop.

Producers with Level 2 e-authentication access can electronically sign contracts or contracts can be emailed, faxed or mailed back to FSA.

The following commodities producers are eligible to enroll farms with are barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium- and short-grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

According to the FSA, producers are reminded that enrolling in ARC or PLC programs can impact eligibility for some crop insurance products.

For those enrolling the PLC program, there will be an option to purchase Supplemental Coverage Option through their approved insurance provider.

If a producer enrolls in the ARC program, they will be ineligible for SCO on their planted acres.

RMA’s Enhanced Coverage Option will be unaffected by participating in ARC for the same crop, on the same acres.

For more information on ARC and PLC, visit farmers.gov/arc-plc.

