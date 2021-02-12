DCHS students win 12 medals, sending 5 to state

After competing in two tournaments over the weekend, the Dodge City High School forensics team will be sending five more students to the state tournament after bringing home 12 medals in Wichita East and Garden City tournaments.

According to DCHS forensics coach Johnny Dunlap, the forensics team competed in the Wichita East Blue Aces Forensics Invitational from Wednesday, Feb. 3, through Saturday, Feb. 6.

The team then competed in an all-live-streaming event hosted on Feb. 8 by Garden City.

"This tournament was similar to their first tournament in that the students competed both asynchronously via recorded performances, then in a mix of live-streamed events and finals on Saturday," Dunlap said of the Wichita East tournament, where the forensics team won four medals.

The medal winners were:

• Halle Robinson - First place in humorous interpretation, earning her a National Individual Events Tournament of Champions bid and a state championships berth.

• Alicia Santos - Tied for first place but took second place after tie-breakers were applied in dramatic interpretation, earning her a state championships berth.

• Hever Arjon - Third place in United States extemporaneous speaking, earning him an NIETOC bid and a state championships berth and second place in Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

In the Garden City tournament, the forensics team won Sweeps with 131 team points and eight medals.

The results of the Garden City tournament were:

• Allison Haselhorst - First place in dramatic interpretation, earning her a state championships berth.

• Hever Arjon - First place in original oration, earning him a state championships berth, and second place in extemporaneous speaking, earning him a state championships berth.

• Alexis Hinderliter - First place in prose interpretation, earning her a state championships berth, and first place in poetry interpretation, earning her a state championships berth.

• Eduardo Villanueva - Fourth place in humorous interpretation.

• Madalynne Hernandez - Fifth place in dramatic interpretation.

• Logan Brown - Sixth place in impromptu speaking.

The forensics team will next compete in the the Lansing High School NIETOC Invitational, followed by Dodge City hosting its own NIETOC national qualifying tournament.

"The team is in need of help from those in the community who can volunteer some of their time the weekend of Feb. 20 to judge in their tournament," Dunlap said. "It’s shaping up to be the largest tournament ever hosted by Dodge City High School and puts them on the national stage for the first time, ever."

To find out how you can help the DCHS forensics team, email Dunlap at dunlap_johnny@443mail.org.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com