Jaws of life used to extract occupant

Ford County Fire and EMS arrived to a horrific scene on Tuesday when it was reported a car crashed under a semi truck around 7 p.m. near US-50 highway and 117 Road in Ford County.

According to Ford County Fire and EMS, crews arriving on scene reported two patients trapped in the car and began immediate extrication of the driver utilizing the "jaws of life."

The driver was removed shortly after.

Due to the passenger back seat being too close to the semi trailer, Daniel Williams from Southwest Towing in Dodge City was called in to lift the trailer from the vehicle.

"The car was then winched out from under the trailer and access to the rear passenger was made removing him in just a couple minutes," Ford County Fire and EMS said on its Facebook page. "Both patients were removed within 30 minutes of receiving the call. There were no fatalities in this crash."

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the semi truck was traveling southbound on US-283 and failed to stop at stop sign at the US-50/US-283 junction.

A 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on US-50 and got trapped underneath the trailer of the semi and dragged approximately 100 feet south.

The driver of the semi was identified as Juan Carlos Fuentes, 32, of Bridgeport, Texas, according to the KHP crash log.

The driver of the Camry was Alejandrina Treto-Banuelos, 37, of Dodge City. The passenger of the Camry was 4-year-old Abraham Ponce.

Treto-Banuelos was treated for serious injuries at Wesley Medical Center, while Ponce was treated for minor injuries at Wesley Medical Center.

According to the KHP crash log, all three persons were wearing their seat belts.

