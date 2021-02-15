Annual tradition sees 1,214 roses delivered in Dodge City

In keeping with its annual Valentine’s Day tradition, Dillons stores across the state delivered single-stem roses to local retirement communities, hospices, community homes, and to health care workers through donations made by customers as part of its annual Heart 2 Heart campaign.

According to Dillons spokeswoman Sheila Regehr, for every paper rose purchased at Dillons starting in January, a single-stem red rose would be delivered to local organizations.

The program began several years ago as a way to give back to the community.

Coming into its fifth year participating in the campaign, the Dodge City Dillons was able to deliver 1,214 roses this year.

In all Dillons, delivered 45,600 roses.

“The teams at Dillons are so excited to share a little cheer this Valentine’s Day with Heart 2 Heart,” said Regehr. “Quite often, it’s the little unexpected things that can bring so much joy, especially at times like these. That’s what makes Heart to Heart so special. "Over the next few days, we will have teams of Dillons’ cupids running throughout Kansas sharing a friendly smiling and a whole lot of love. Heart to Heart is made possible by the generosity of our Dillons customers, they are simply the best.”

