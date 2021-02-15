Company will also display Overhead Discharge Truck Mount Fertilizer Tender

At the 3i SHOW in Dodge City, Fairbank Equipment will showcase its SureFire QuickDraw 3000 trailer with on-demand demonstrations during the three-day event from March 18-20 at the Western State Bank Expo Center.

According to the 3i SHOW, the SureFire QuickDraw 3000 is a fully automated spray tender system that can be utilized on a trailer or in a bulk plant for precision measurement of chemicals into a sprayer or tender.

The QuickDraw calculates the amount of each chemical in a batch, including manually added chemicals and creates repeatable recipes with its integrated system. The closed system offers a safety benefit that eliminates operator exposure to chemicals as the micro-motion mass flowmeter requires no calibration.

There is also an iPad app feature for remote connectivity.

Fairbank Equipment will also display its Brehmer Overhead Discharge Truck Mount Fertilizer Tender that features a 270-degree rotation auger system, EZ Slide Gates system, a max unloading capacity of 3,500 to 4,000 pounds per minute.

