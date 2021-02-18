Conference Center naming rights set through 2036

An agreement has been reached between Boot Hill Casino & Resort and VenuWorks of Dodge City for the naming rights for the Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center.

The naming rights will keep the name of the Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center as is through 2036, a 10-year extension signed originally in 2016 that extends that agreement an additional 10 years, according to Boot Hill Casino & Resort senior director of marketing & sales Jessica Rabe.

The Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center is a 6,800-square-foot meeting and entertainment space that has been used for banquets, mixed martial arts events, Christmas parties and speaking engagements such as the most recent State of the City Address.

“VenuWorks of Dodge City is enthusiastic about the opportunities that extending our relationship with Boot Hill Casino & Resort will bring to both Ford County and Dodge City," said Chris Ragland, executive director of VenuWorks of Dodge City. "By combining our efforts, we can extend our reach to help bring more events, conferences and shows to western Kansas. This enhances the quality of life for our community and ultimately helps all of our local businesses and other attractions thrive.”

The long-term agreement also includes partnership and promotion opportunities to draw tourists to the Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center for special events and entertainment through the VenuWorks management company of the United Wireless Arena and the Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center, which celebrates its 10th year in business in Dodge City in 2021.

“Boot Hill Casino & Resort is happy to demonstrate our continued, long-term commitment to Dodge City and Ford County by extending the naming rights contract with VenuWorks of Dodge City," said Diane Giardine, Boot Hill Casino & Resort general manager. "By uniting with Dodge City, Ford County and VenuWorks of Dodge City, we will continue to bring quality entertainment and special events to our community well into the future."

According to city manager Nick Hernandez, the partnership between VenuWorks and Boot Hill Casino and Resort has flourished since the signing in 2016.

The special events center's goal was to bring southwest Kansas top entertainment

"After just five years, extending the agreement is proof that this partnership is working, and we cannot wait to see what they will continue to bring to the community for the next 15 years,” said Hernandez.

“Boot Hill Casino & Resort is pleased to extend this partnership with VenuWorks of Dodge City and the owners of the building, City of Dodge City and Ford County," said Clark Stewart, president and CEO for Butler National, Boot Hill Casino & Resort's parent company. "By working together, we will continue to make Dodge City and Ford County a top tourist destination in western Kansas.”

