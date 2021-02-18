Death total reaches 61 since pandemic began

For the Wednesday Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 report, Ford County added seven cases of the virus with a case rate of 164.6 per 1,000 people.

There were 27 tests conducted on Monday, Feb. 15, and 32 tests conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

There have been 61 reported deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an increase of three since Monday.

Under the death summary tab on the KDHE website, it states, "Death counts and data are preliminary and subject to verification.

"A COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death."

According to KDHE director of communications Kristi Zears, review of death certificates is an ongoing process.

“With autopsies, toxicology reports, etc., death certificates may not be finalized immediately,” Zears said regarding the death total.

There were no facilities listed on the Wednesday cluster summary report in Ford County, marking the third week in a row no facilities made the listing.

There were no new hospitalizations, ICU admissions or patient discharges reported on Wednesday.

With Dodge City Public Schools not having classes in session because of weather Monday through Wednesday, there was no new report posted for its facilities.

