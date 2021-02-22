Seat belt enforcement to run from Feb. 22 to March 5

Extra vigilance will be made for seat belt use by area law enforcement agencies, including the Dodge City Police Department and Ford County Sheriff’s Office, as the Kansas Highway Patrol begins its Seat Belts for Everyone program from Feb. 22 through March 5.

According to the KHP, troopers will focus on drivers and passengers in and around elementary and middle schools are wearing their seat belts as troopers will be extra vigilant when patrolling around schools.

“The KHP will be working with local law enforcement partners in an aggressive education and enforcement campaign focused on the importance of seat belt usage,” said superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol Colonel Herman T. Jones. “Seatbelts have been proven to save lives and prevent injuries. It is our goal to make sure all citizens of Kansas buckle up in all seating positions.”

A local program administered by the students at their high school

SAFE focuses on the reduction of deaths and injuries on Kansas roadways. In Kansas there 117 high schools in 57 counties participating in the program.

Law enforcement officers have educated and warned drivers and passengers of the importance of using seat belts for more than 20 years and according to the 2019 Kansas observational seatbelt survey, children are more likely to be buckled up if the driver is wearing their seatbelt.

According to the survey, about 97% of children are restrained if the driver is wearing a seat belt while 30% of children are restrained if the driver is not wearing a seat belt.

"We want adults to model good driving behaviors for children," said KHP.

For more information on Kansas safety belt laws, visit www.ktsro.org.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com