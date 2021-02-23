Tuesday afternoon fire crossed along Highway 50, no injuries reported

A grass fire raged across Highway 50 on Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. near Boot Hill Casino and Resort and United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

There were no injuries reported from the fire but several buildings and vehicles inside buildings were damaged.

"I don't have an assessment on the amount of damage yet," Ford County Fire Chief Rob Boyd said. "We did get it shut down pretty quick but for a moment there it was pretty dicey."

According to Boyd, the alleged cause of the fire was an area homeowner cutting metal with a cutting torch."

According to National Weather Service in Dodge City meteorologist Mike Umscheid, winds at around 1:52 p.m. were sustained due south at 25 miles per hour with gusts of 36 miles per hour with a humidity level of 15%.

"It was pretty dry at that time," Umscheid said.

According to Boyd, the fire spread across the highway up to the Boot Hill Casino and Resort driveway.

