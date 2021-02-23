Registration for 3i Show contest begins March 18 with winner announced March 20

An attendee of the 2021 3i Show in Dodge City from March 18-20 will have a shot at winning a $500 credit for design fees for a new home, commercial or agriculture construction project by Williamson Architecture.

According to the 3i Show, one winner will be drawn at 1 p.m. March 20 at the Williamson Architecture booth.

Registration for the $500 credit will begin on opening day of the 3i Show, at 9 a.m. March 18.

Included in the credit will be a 3D rendering of the exterior/interior, schematic plans and construction drawings for the lucky winner.

Founded in Dodge City by Dana Williamson, Williamson Architecture is a registered architect working in Dodge City that understands the practices and procedures specific to southwest Kansas.

Among its projects, Williamson Architecture was part of the remodel for the Dodge City Public Library, First Dental office, the new EGE Products office facility and the concession/restroom addition at the Western State Bank Expo Center building, which is home to the 3i Show.

For more information, visit www.williamsonarchitecture.com.

For complete 3i Show information, visit www.3ishow.com or contact the WKMA office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082.

