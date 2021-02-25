Hever Arjon of Dodge City wins first place at American Legion District 8 Oratorical Scholarship Contest

The American Legion District 8 Oratorical Scholarship Contest was held at Dodge City Post 47 on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Three contestants gave presentations about the U.S. Constitution in a prepared presentation.

The presentation was from Article II Section 3 of the Constitution which states:

He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper; he shall receive Ambassadors and other public Ministers; he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States.

First-place winner was Dodge City High School senior Hever Arjon, winning $300.

Second-place winner was Cimarron High School senior Ethan Marshall, winning $150.

Third-place winner was Cimarron High School freshman Angel Myers, winning $75.

The participants also received a 100th Anniversary American Legion Commemorative Coin by Area West Department Vice Commander Gary Foos.

By winning first place, Arjon will head to the Department Oratorical Contest at 9 a.m. March 13 at the Manhattan Post 17 in Manhattan.

